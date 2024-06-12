Dave Myers has been posthumously given the freedom of his hometown.

Dave Myers, right, has been given the Freedom of Barrow

The late 'Hairy Bikers' star - who was from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria - died in February aged 66 after a battle with cancer, and now Barrow Town Council has honoured one of their own.

On the scroll, they wrote: "We the Council posthumously grant the highest honour we can bestow to David, and is given in recognition of his service to the Barrow Community and the promotion of Civic Pride.

"We loudly applaud your valuable and sterling service whilst thanking you most sincerely."

The award was presented to his widow Lili, who admitted she "wasn't expecting it at all".

She added to BBC Radio Cumbria: "I feel this is such a huge honour... what a proud moment."

The recognition comes days after it's estimated 20,000 people from across the UK celebrated 'Dave Day' in memory of the late star.

On Saturday (08.06.24), Lili and Myers' co-star and friend Si King led thousands of bikers on a 36-mile long procession from London to Barrow-in-Furness.

In the town, there were hundreds of people waiting to greet the bikers at the Town Hall.

Lili - who married Myers in 2011 - said at the event: "Dave was always a Barrovian through and through.

"He wanted to put Barrow on the map and from beyond the grave, he has done it."

She recently opened up about her late husband's death for the first time earlier this month, and revealed she still feels his presence "everywhere".

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: "Everybody who loses somebody in their lives misses them but there's a different layer because if I turn on the TV, he might be on. There are cookbooks in the house everywhere. He is everywhere. It just transpires and rolls on into this beautiful thing."