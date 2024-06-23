Si King has insisted he won't continue as the Hairy Bikers without Dave Myers.

Si King's presenting partner Dave Myers died in February

The 57-year-old chef was left devastated when his presenting partner died of cancer in February and while he's currently figuring out his own future, he insisted he won't be continuing with the moniker in which they made their names.

He told the Observer magazine: “It can’t be the Hairy Bikers 2.0. That’s not going to happen. It wouldn’t be respectful.”

“There’s obviously the sense of losing your best mate. But there’s also a sense of loss in that the experiences we had together can’t go on...

“There is no Hairy Bikers without Dave. Because it’s plural.”

Si admitted working out his own future is "very difficult", particularly because he "needs" to have someone else to work with.

He said: “It’s only in the past couple of weeks that I’ve started to think about what I want to do. I’ve spent all my life from very young thinking about what other people want and what their needs and aspirations are. So to be presented at my age with the question of what you really want to do is very difficult. We were a partnership, a double act..

"I need someone to play off. I’m good at unpacking people. I’m genuinely interested in people’s stories.”

But discussing the idea of a travelogue with another famous face, he said: “It’s virtually impossible to think about that sort of thing at the minute.”

However, Si is keen to continue working and hopes to retain the Hairy Bikers' fans.

He said: “I don’t think as a creative person you ever stop being creative. How can you retire from yourself? Do I want to do more books? Yes, I do. Do I want to make more programmes? Yes, I do.

“It would be incredibly churlish not to say thank you to our fanbase. I sincerely hope that whatever I do next they come with me and we start another journey together.”