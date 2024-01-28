Hannah Spearritt has left 'Dancing On Ice'.

Hannah Spearritt

The former S Club 7 singer and her professional partner Andy Buchanan found themselves in the bottom two with Claire Sweeney and Colin Grafton but with no skate off for this week only, the 42-year-old star was automatically eliminated, having attracted the score when the judges' marks were combined with the public vote.

With hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern commiserating with Hannah and Andy, the former 'Primeval' actress said: "It's sad to see anyone go."

Sunday (28.01.24) saw the contestants dress up for movie week and Hannah admitted she was pleased to have danced as Elsa from 'Frozen' to 'Let It Go' for her final performance because her two daughters were in the audience.

As the camera cut to her family, she said: "It was nice to finish on Elsa.

"I've enjoyed it, everyone has been fantastic and to be partnered with Andy it was a joy, thank you for the journey."

When she signed up for the show, Hannah explained she was keen to push herself out of her comfort zone and improve her fitness.

She said: "I’m really excited about learning a new skill.

"It’s so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing.

"Fitness is another reason why I’m doing it! It’s really exciting."

She followed in the footsteps of former bandmate Rachel Stevens, who took part in the show last year and was the third celebrity to be eliminated.

Next weekend will see the return of the skate off.