Hannah Spearritt has signed up for ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’.

Hannah Spearritt will take part in Celebrity SAS

The former S Club singer - who was the second star voted off the most recent series of 'Dancing on Ice' - is returning to reality TV by putting herself to the test on the gruelling Channel 4 military endurance competition later this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre TV column: “Hannah is a great signing for the show.

“She’s got a huge fan base who will want to see her take on some of the biggest challenges on telly.

“She jumped at the chance to show what she’s made of.”

News of her casting comes days after it was reported ex-footballer Troy Deeney has also signed up for the show, following in the footsteps of other ex-players including Wayne Bridge, John Fashanu and Jermaine Pennant.

A source told The Sun: “Footballers’ competitive streak seems to lend itself to taking part. Troy is likely to discuss some of the most upsetting elements of his life in the interrogation room with the instructors.

“Often the celebrities taking part reveal deep-rooted problems that only manifest themselves fully when they’re pushed to the limit in the competition.”

Ex-contestants have revealed that the series is notoriously tough.

Danielle Lloyd recently recounted how she was telling one of the show’s hosts, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox—who works alongside Matthew 'Ollie' Ollerton and Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham—that giving birth to her five kids, Archie, 13, Harry, 12, George, 10, Ronnie, 6, and Autumn, 22 months, was preferable.

The 39-year-old former beauty queen - who was on the edition won by 'Pop Idol' victor Gareth Gates - told Yahoo! News: "I actually said to Foxy when we were doing that wire one where we had to drop. I was like, 'I would rather give birth five more times than do this.' And he was like, 'Oh you’re f****** crazy then!”