'Neighbours' star Madeleine West is expecting her seventh child.

The 45-year-old actress thought she was experiencing perimenopause - a natural transition to menopause, when a woman's ovaries gradually stop working and hormone levels change - only to discover she is pregnant once again.

Madeleine - who has six children with her ex, Australian chef Shannon Bennett - is expecting her first child with environmentalist Maximo Bottaro, who she has been dating since 2020, and she "couldn't be happier".

She shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "WHOOPS!

Thought it was #perimenopause

I thought WRONG!

It’s not too much Christmas pudding either.

And I couldn’t be happier. (sic)"

Due to being 35 years or older, Madeleine - who played Neighbours' Dee Bliss/ Andrea Somers from 2000 to 2003 and on and off from 2017 to 2020 - is known as a "geriatric mother" in pregnancy, and she has called for other "older parents" to share their stories and tips about motherhood later in life.

She added: "Not too sure about the title ‘Geriatric mum’ but here we are, and I’m winding back a little to grow this little surprise package I’ve dubbed #007

(Baby number 7, couldn’t help myself)

I don’t have much more to say right now, but I’ve noticed I don’t hear much about older parents. l know you must be out there. Just seems we are invisible.

So if you’re expecting later than expected, and tackling early #parenthood in your 40s or 50s, I’d LOVE hear your stories.

I’d love any tips you care to share. Like how the heck do you get all the #baby paraphernalia together again after you’ve given it all away????

There’s a terrifying new world of contraptions out there and I don’t know where to start!!

HELP!!!

#olderandwiser #pregnancy #olderparents #love (sic)"