Janette Manrara is "so proud" of her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, after he re-joined 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Janette Manrara 'proud' of husband Aljaz Skorjanec as he re-joins Strictly

The 'Strictly - It Takes Two' presenter feels "so happy" that her significant other - who she has 11-month-old daughter Lyra with - is heading back to the BBC One Latin and ballroom series later this year for the 20th anniversary, and she cannot wait to watch Aljaz on the programme with their little one.

She wrote on Instagram: "We started our @bbcstrictly journey together back in 2013, and now for the 20th year anniversary, we’ll both be back on your screens once again! I am so happy the country gets to enjoy the smiliest man in showbiz once again. But mostly, I cannot wait for Lyra and I to be sat together on Saturday nights watching Ati (Dad in Slovenian) dancing on our telly.

"We’re so proud of you Bucko, and we love you to the moon and back! (sic)"

Former 'Strictly' pro dancer Janette admitted the show's "keep dancing" motto has never felt so apt.

She added: "CONGRATULATIONS!! And I guess the shows motto has never felt more true….. #keepdancing (sic)"

Aljaz confirmed on 'The One Show' that he is returning to 'Strictly Come Dancing' as a professional dancer later this year, following a two-year hiatus.

He said: "I could not be more ecstatic to be back with the 'Strictly' family.

"This year is such a special one for this legendary show, I can’t wait to be a part of it and make my return to the dancefloor.

"I had an absolute ball during my nine year stint on Strictly, during my time away I became a parent, which has been an exciting challenge in itself and now I’m ready to experience the 'Strictly' magic again.

"It feels so right to be coming back, I missed the fun, glitter and the judges of course and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud!"

Janette quit 'Strictly' in 2021, a year before Aljaz, but in March 2022 the star admitted she couldn't "express the sadness in [her] heart" that her husband was leaving the show.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I cannot express the sadness in my heart to see @aljazskorjanec say goodbye to @bbcstrictly, but at the same time there is so much joy in my heart for what he has brought to the show these past 9 years. I have admired him from the day I met him for his passion for dancing, but more than anything for his kindness towards anyone he encounters. As his wife and best friend, I could not be happier to know that he made so many smile during his time in Strictly; not just those who were watching from home, but also those who work behind the scenes. He makes every single person he encounters feel absolutely special; ask any of his partners throughout the years. He IS STRICTLY and what Strictly is all about; taking someone who wants to learn to dance, and making them truly fall in love with it. (sic)"