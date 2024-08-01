Hayley Palmer is ready to date again following her split from Mark Labbett.

Hayley Palmer at the National Reality TV Awards

The 43-year-old presenter was dumped in a three-minute phone call from 'The Chase' quizzer in May just after they celebrated their one-year anniversary, with the TV star deciding he no longer wanted to divorce his wife, 32-year-old Katie, with whom he has a son.

After being left heartbroken for months, Hayley has now decided that it's time to find a new man.

Quizzed on her love live by assembled media, including BANG Showbiz, at the National Reality TV Awards at London's Porchester Hall on Wednesday night (31.07.24), Hayley said: "Now I've had time to put myself in space where I'm like, 'Actually, do you know what, maybe I will go on date?'"

Hayley explained that she went through numerous "stages" following her split from Mark and is still having counselling to help her cope.

She said: "I think you go through stages of a break up. It was really hard to begin with and I didn't want to get out of bed. Then I went through a stage where I was OK then I went through a stage where I was bursting into tears on GB News the other week and now I'm like, 'Hayley, let's go, come on you bad bitch.'

"It was my birthday two days ago and for the first time I went out without a care in the world.

"I'm still having counselling sessions just to keep me on the right track."

Hayley teased that she has lots to look forward to in terms of TV projects.

She said: "Let's just say my manager has things lined up for me."