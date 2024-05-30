Helen Skelton has opened up about lying to ‘The Great British Bake Off’ judges about serving them food she dropped on the floor.

Helen Skelton has opened up about lying to ‘The Great British Bake Off’ judges about serving them food she dropped on the floor

The ‘Countryfile’ host, 40, took part in the Channel 4 show for Comic Relief with comic Alistair McGowan, 59, and singer Rochelle Humes, 35, a decade ago, and battled to impress its judging panel Paul Hollywood, 58, and 89 year old Mary Berry.

She has now told the ‘Off Menu’ podcast, hosted by comics Ed Gamble, 38, and 39 year old James Acaster, about her food fib: “When I got kicked off, I got thanked for bringing the comedy element. I dropped all my cakes and didn’t realise there were cameras everywhere. I picked them up and put them on the table.

“They asked if I dropped them, I said, ‘No, no, it’s fine’.

“I didn’t think anyone had seen. But they were like, ‘You’ve just dropped them, dusted them off and then offered them to Mary’.

“I wouldn’t have stuck to my lie if I’d have known.”

Helen also told on the podcast how she quit BBC kids’ show ‘Blue Peter’ after having to dress as a chicken for the ‘World Worm Charming Championships’ – an annual contest held in Nantwich, Cheshire.

The presenter, who fronted the series from 2008 to 2013, added: “I came back to the office and they went, ‘Today, you’re going to the ‘World Worming Championships’ and you’re dressing as a chicken’.

“That was the moment when I thought, ‘I need to go soon because it’s fun dressing as a chicken once’.

“Ironically, I literally was like, ‘I don’t do dressing up, singing and dancing on telly’.”

Helen said even though she hated the chicken costume moment, she had fond memories of the show, adding; “My first day I went to Alaska!”