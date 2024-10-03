Ian Hislop has thanked fans for their concern after he was caught up in a suspected taxi ride shooting.

The Private Eye editor and ‘Have I Got News For You’ panellist, 64, was in the back of a black cab in central London on Tuesday (01.10.24) morning when his cab driver said a bullet had struck and shattered the rear window of the vehicle.

No-one was injured in the incident on Dean Street in Soho at around 10am, and it has now emerged that after reviewing CCTV footage and forensically examining the taxi, police have concluded there is “no evidence of a firearms discharge at this time”.

Father-of-two Ian said in a statement issued on Wednesday (03.10.24) after the officers’ findings he wanted to “thank everyone for their concern”, adding it was “greatly appreciated”.

He said: “The police investigating the incident in the taxi have now advised me that they have completed their forensic tests, have found no evidence of a firearm discharge and will be concentrating their investigations on indications that a mechanical fault caused the window to shatter.

“Thanks again to all concerned for their support and concern.”

The investigation into the “shooting” incident continues, but the Metropolitan Police said it is thought the cab window simply shattered due to a mechanical failure.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We await further tests and have informed the driver and passenger.”

Ian has been the editor of satirical magazine Private Eye since 1986 and is renowned as one of the most sued men in British legal history.

A witness told how Ian ended up “shaking” after the taxi incident.

The taxi driver told detectives the car was at a standstill in traffic when he heard something striking the window and police conducted a search of the area near the Private Eye offices in Soho.

They closed roads and reviewed CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

One onlooker told Mail Online about Ian after the incident on Dean Street: “He was shaking. When you’re a political journalist like him, you’ve got to be careful.”

Scotland Yard’s full statement on their investigation said: “Urgent CCTV and forensic examinations have been conducted. While enquiries are ongoing, police have found no evidence of a firearms discharge.

“Initial indications suggest a mechanical fault might have caused the window to shatter. We await further tests.”