Sara Davies says Amy Dowden is in "really good spirits" despite her cancer diagnosis.

Sara Davies thinks Amy Dowden is an 'incredible woman'

The 39-year-old businesswoman has been good friends with 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional Amy - who was diagnosed with grade three breast cancer in May - since she competed on the BBC Latin and ballroom competition in 2021 and after catching up with her in person, the 'Dragons' Den' star has explained that she still has a "zest" for life amid her illness.

Speaking on ITV1's 'Lorraine', she said: "She was up last weekend and I've spoken to her on the phone, I speak to her every few days but I needed to see her in person to know that she was okay. She wanted to show me her boob, she wanted me to check it out, she's like 'What do you think of my new boob?!'

"But she is in really good spirits and to be in great spirits to fight it is the most important thing. She feels full of love. She's still got such a zest for life, she's an incredible woman and it was a year to the day yesterday that she got married. "

Meanwhile, Amy,32, - who tied the knot with Benjamin Jones in July 2022 - marked her special day on Sunday (02.07.23) with a social media post thanking her husband for his support and is "determined" to have many more anniversaries with him.

She wrote on Instagram: "One year since our special day with our favourite people. What I would do right now to re live this perfect day. Not the anniversary or year we certainly had planned but I am sure and determined to have many more better ones with you! Thank you for being by my side, spoiling me, being Mr positive when I’m not and choosing to love me!"