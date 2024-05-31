Jack Dee is among the line-up of comics on the upcoming 18th series of ‘Taskmaster’.

The stand-up, 62, will be joined by comedian Andy Zaltzman, 49, ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ regular Babatunde Aléshé, 37, ‘Ghosts’ actress Emma Sidi, 33, and comic Rosie Jones, also 33.

It comes as Jack announced he will be touring with a new show ‘Small World’ from November 2024 to November 2025, which will see him pick apart inanities of life including Zoom etiquette, the latest radiator developments and careers advice offices.

Even though the new ‘Taskmaster’ line up has been confirmed, there is no release date for the show.

‘Taskmaster’ appeared on Channel 4 in 2020, after five years on Dave.

Its creator, 45-year-old comic and musician Alex Horne – who fronts the show alongside comic Greg Davies, 56 – told at the start of the year one of his dream ‘Taskmaster’ panellists would be “old school” stand-up Jasper Carrott.

He said on the ‘Always Be Comedy’ podcast about wanting to recruit the 79 year old: “There’s a few old school people who I’d love to have, like Jasper Carrott.

“I think he’s fine, he’s not chasing things, but I think Joe Pasquale would do it and I think he would be great.

“But it’s a big conversation because if you’re having Pasquale, you’re not having someone else and it’s 10 weeks – do you want 10 weeks of Pasquale?

“I don’t know Pasquale.”

‘Taskmaster’ is also launching a virtual immersive experience.

The attraction will be available in London from 18 September and will feature hosts Alex and Greg appear by video to competitors.

A website for the experience says: “You can compete to be crowned ‘Taskmaster’ champion. Based on the multi-award-winning hit TV show, this is your chance to step inside the iconic ‘Taskmaster’ house and take part in brand new ludicrous and infuriating tasks just like your favourite comedians.”

It adds competitors can pit themselves against friends and family “to battle for points and be crowned the winner” in a contest “led by bespoke video instructions from Little Alex Horne himself”.