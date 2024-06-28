Jack Grealish’s rumoured fling Emma Milton has reportedly been signed by ‘Love Island’ bosses.

The boxing ring girl and model, 29, was linked to the Manchester City player, 28, in 2021, and is now said to be set to enter ITV’s dating show, where it’s understood she’ll spice things up as she apparently has her eyes set on 33-year-old contestant Joey Essex.

A source told The Sun: “Emma has moved in celebrity circles for years now, has a lot of friends in the industry and through showbiz parties.

“She met Jack on the Manchester party scene. She and the models for Boohoo are all based up there and are regularly out with the City and United teams.

“She has dated a number of high-profile men and the attention, like she experienced after being with Jack, doesn’t phase her.”

The insider added about Emma’s TV experience: “Emma also appeared on Channel 4 reality TV show ‘Shipwrecked’ in 2019 so has her head screwed on.”

And the source said Emma and Joey have “history” as they met in Dubai last year.

The report comes as Joey’s romance with Grace Jackson, 25, hit the rocks on ‘Love Island’ this week after his head got turned by bombshell entrant Jessy Potts, also 25.

Grace lambasted Joey for considering Jessy, for whom the reality star says he now has “true feelings”.

The castmates will soon be hit with a twist that will see two contestants given the chance to steal an islander of their choice.

Coming scenes will show Joey pull Jessy for a chat at the show’s mini-firepit, with the former ‘TOWIE’ regular telling her: “I feel like I gave you quite open.”

Jessy replies: “You gave me open. Grace gave me closed for you. But I feel like that’s between you two.

“With me and Grace, we’re close. We actually get on, there’s real feelings there, all that.

“But it would be silly to just close things off. I want to get to know you more. “That date last night was literally the best date.”

Grace then tells Joey she will refuse to wait for him, adding: “I don’t get it, are you still wanting to get to know her?

“If you are, then I don't want to be involved.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.