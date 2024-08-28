Jacob Rees-Mogg rejected an offer to appear on 'Celebrity Bake Off'.

The former Conservative MP - who lost his seat in last month's General Election - is looking at his life after politics, but he turned down the chance to appear on Channel 4's annual baking spin-off show in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

He told 'The Political Party' podcast: "I can't cook, so it would have been rather tricky.

"I'd have had to have got Nanny to do the baking for me."

Despite being useless in the kitchen, the 55-year-old politician has revealed the dietary secret to his slim figure.

He said: "Always have roast beef and Yorkshire pudding for Sunday lunch - that is the key for a stable life."

Jacob won't be joining judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith in the 'Bake Off' tent, but he has landed his own reality show on Discover+ in the UK and Ireland.

'Meet the Rees-Moggs' will follow the former MP and his family across five hour-long episodes.

The series will focus on his life in the run-up to the General Election and the aftermath.

The logline reads: "With exclusive access, this fly-on-the-wall documentary series will be a never-before-seen look into his life at home in the 17th century Somerset house where he lives with his wife and six children."

Jacob added: "Animals, children, an election and a film crew. What could possibly go wrong?

"This everyday story of Somerset folk is fun to film but may be a bit more ‘Fawlty Towers’ than ‘Downton Abbey.' "

Despite having half a dozen children, Jacob previously admitted he has never changed a nappy in his life.

He said: "The nanny does it brilliantly. I’ve made no pretence to be a modern man at all, ever.”