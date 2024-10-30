James Buckley is still in touch with his co-stars from 'The Inbetweeners'.

James Buckley (second right) is still in touch with his Inbetweeners co-stars

The 36-year-old actor shot to fame as sex-mad sixth former Jay Cartwright in the E4 teen sitcom alongside Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison and revealed that he is keen to find time to reunite with his castmates for than a decade after the series ended.

He told OK!: "I talk to the boys quite a lot. We’re trying to meet up for something to eat, but it’s being pushed back to 2025 at this rate. There’s six of us – me, Simon, Joe, Blake, and the creators of the show, Iain [Morris] and Damon [Beesley]. So, trying to find a night where we’re all free and not working isn’t the easiest."

James also explained that the BAFTA Award-winning show - which initially ran for three series from 2008 until 2010 and then spawned two spin-off films that were released in 2011 and 2014 - could never have come to fruition had he and his co-stars not been close friends.

He said: "We spent so much time making the show and we’d usually all be staying in the same hotel, which meant having dinner together most nights and seeing one another the next morning. That went on for years and I think if we didn’t get on or loved being around each other so much, making 'The Inbetweeners' would have been impossible. But we do really get on. I miss them."

Since the sitcom ended, James starred in a main role on 'White Gold' from 2017 until 2019 and has earned a reported £1 million from the celebrity greetings video website Cameo.

He has been married to filmmaker Clair, 36, since 2012 and has Harrison, 11, and Jude, with her but the pair have found an audience themselves in the form of their YouTube series 'At Home with the Buckleys' and new podcast 'The Buckleys.'

He said: "Even our arguments are funny because they’re so stupid. Nowadays, if I’ve done something that I know will annoy Clair, I’ll actually save it and tell her on the podcast. I want her genuine reaction."