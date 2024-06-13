'Gimme Gimme Gimme' star James Dreyfus has landed a role in the second series of 'House of Dragon'.

James Dreyfus lands House of Dragon role

The 'Thin Blue Line' actor, 55, is to portray Lord Gormon Massey in every episode of the upcoming season, which he believes will be a "crushing" blow to his haters.

He wrote on X: "If you love programmes about massive fire-breathing dragons, and very dark fantasy adventure, do watch out for me as Lord Gormon Massey in this quite popular, I’m told, sequel.

"In every episode. A cough and a spit. But you might enjoy.

"I realise the sudden news about my employment must be crushing to some, who’ve dedicated themselves to destroying my career. For absolutely no reason.

"I’ve been told daily that I’ve haven’t worked since 2001. Which is news to me. Still, no matter."

Ahead of his return to prime-time TV in HBO's second series of 'House of Dragon', the 'Mount Pleasant' actor sent additional "condolences" to his trolls, by revealing he is to star in a further three films this year.

James added: "I’m so sorry some of you will be sobbing into your tissues/sleeves, but I always feel the element of mystery and surprise is more thrilling. For me, at least.

"I regret to inform you that I also have 3 movies due out this year, so my condolences to you fragile princesses at this difficult time."

James shot to fame as Constable Kevin Goody in 90s sitcom 'The Thin Blue Line', before landing a small role in 'Absolutely Fabulous'.

He went on to star alongside Kathy Burke, 59, in sitcom 'Gimme Gimme Gimme', appearing as wannabe actor Tom Farrell.