Jason Manford is hosting the Have I Got Sport For You special

The 43-year-old comedian will be at the helm of the BBC's upcoming 'Have I Got News For You' spin-off panel show, with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and Paralympian Kadeena Cox also set to appear.

The programme will launch as a festive special reflecting on 2024 in sport, including the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, Euro 2024 and Wimbledon.

In a statement, Jason said: "It’s such a privilege to be hosting this show — a sports version of 'Have I Got News For You'.

“It’s an idea that’s so good, it only took them 34 years to come up with it.”

As reported by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column, the special was recently filmed in Hammersmith, London with an air date expected towards the end of 2024.

It's said there are hopes for a full series in the future if the initial special is a hit.

A source said: "This spin-off will follow a similar format to the current affairs show, in that it will take a lighter look at the world of sport.

“Obviously it will draw some comparisons with the now defunct 'A Question Of Sport', but that was much more of a straight quiz, whereas the quiz element with 'HIGNFY' plays second fiddle to the banter.”

Other panelists are yet to be confirmed, and the BBC is keeping plans under wraps.

A spokesman added: "As with all starting line-ups, any players would be confirmed just before kick-off.”

Late last year, 'A Question of Sport' was cut by the Beeb after more than 50 years on air, with the broadcaster blaming the decision on inflation and poor ratings.

A BBC spokesperson did insist it was "not the final whistle" for the show, explaining that the programme was "not being cancelled - it is just not in production at the moment".

The situation has been compared to 'The Weakest Link' - the long-running TV game show - which has had gaps in production.

The spokesperson added: "'Question of Sport' is not going to appear on any other channels. It is the BBC's intellectual property."