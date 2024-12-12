Jason Manford has revealed the actual 'Have I Got News For You' set was "repurposed" for his sport spinoff.

Jason Manford has opened up on filming Have I Got Sport For You

The 43-year-old comedian is fronting a one off BBC Jason Manfordspecial this Christmas as 'Have I Got Sport For You' reflects on 2024 in sport, and he has opened up about how he filmed with three panelists on each team rather two.

He said: "It was different. It’s funny because we filmed at the Have I Got News for You set but they repurposed it for us. So, it was funny to be there.

"It was great. Jon Richardson has obviously done billions of panel shows. Maisie Adam is a brilliant comedian who loves her sport.

"She plays women’s football and I have played Soccer Aid with her. It was a really good bunch of people."

The 'Waterloo Road' star also explained how the sporty spinoff isn't "quite as near the knuckle" as the original because of its earlier timeslot.

He added: "It’s a real good laugh! It’s very warm and funny. Its pre-watershed, so we are not quite as near the knuckle as our sister show.

"We still get there. We still have a lot of fun with each other. We have great guests and a lovely full look back at the year of sport."

Jason felt like he was a natural fit to front the spinoff, considering he's got experience with the main show.

He said: "Well, I hosted 'Have I Got News for You' a few months ago. I had such a great time.

"Then they said there was a spin-off planned and it’s about sport and I love sport, so it just made sense to get involved!"

Meanwhile, it's been reported that there are hopes for a full series in the future if the initial special is a hit.

A source told The Sun newspaper last month: "This spin-off will follow a similar format to the current affairs show, in that it will take a lighter look at the world of sport.

“Obviously it will draw some comparisons with the now defunct 'A Question Of Sport', but that was much more of a straight quiz, whereas the quiz element with 'HIGNFY' plays second fiddle to the banter.”