Jason Manford thinks it is a "real honour" to take part in Soccer Aid.

The 41-year-old comedian is set to turn out for the England team against a World XI at Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge stadium on Sunday (09.06.24) and he's delighted to be involved with the 13th game, which raises money for UNICEF, because not only does he get to help a good cause, he also gets to feel like a professional footballer for once.

He told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: “I think the tradition of it is really special. It’s been on for a long time now. It’s fun, it’s exciting and it feels like such a privilege to be able to do it.

“You get to train like a pro footballer, what an experience. Also, you know that what you’re doing is raising money for UNICEF and helping children all over the world. It’s a real honour.”

The 'Waterloo Road' star has been training hard and watching what he eats to be in good shape for the match.

He said: “I’ve been doing a lot of running, cycling, rowing and trying to get my stamina up.

“I am playing a lot of five-a-side as well and watching my diet. It’s such a great aim to have as well. It’s good motivation to have. Hopefully my knees and hips hold out!”

But Jason warned fans not to expect any of the silky skills some other celebrities have shown on the pitch over the years.

He added: “John Bishop was very good. He used to play football at semi-pro level as well. Mark Wright was always very good, as well as Ralph Little and Olly Murs.”

Coverage of the match will air live from 6pm on ITV1.