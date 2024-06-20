Joey Essex has banned ‘Love Island’ contestants from mentioning ‘The Only Way is Essex’.

The 33-year-old reality TV veteran - who became the first ever celebrity to enter the civilian version of the ITV2 dating competition at the beginning of this season - became a bit fed up with all the references to the ITVBe reality show flying around the villa, according to recently dumped Islander Patsy Field.

The 29-year-old office administrator told the online edition of Closer magazine: “Everyone was quoting 'TOWIE'. All of the girls were quoting 'TOWIE'. Joey put us on a 'TOWIE' quote ban at one point and said, ‘We’re going to need to drop it now.’ "

Patsy defended the habit by pointing out they weren’t poking fun at Joey - who was coupled up with Samantha Kenny, before moving on to Grace Jackson - but paying homage to Gemma Collins, 43, who has made a name for herself as a reality TV icon.

She added: “But we couldn’t help it, and we said, ‘We’re not actually quoting TOWIE, we’re just quoting The GC.’

"She is a living legend, so can you blame us really?”

Joey - who has appeared on several reality TV shows, such as ‘Dancing on Ice’, ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’, ‘Celebs Go Dating’ and many more - hit the headlines when he entered the 'Love Island' villa as a bombshell on launch night.

But he is not receiving any special treatment on the Maya Jama-fronted show.

A source told MailOnline: “Joey is being treated like any other 'Love Island' contestant, he’s playing by the same rules and won’t be given any preferential treatment.

"He hasn’t been paid an appearance fee or any money at all for signing up for the show, not a penny.

"On 'Love Island', it is all about the exposure and for Joey, it means more than that, too.

"He’s looking for someone to settle down with.”