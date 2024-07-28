Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have been dumped from the 'Love Island' villa.

Joey Essex has exited the villa

The 33-year-old reality star and Jessy, 25, have both left the TV show following a shock elimination, hours before the 'Love Island' final.

Before the decision was announced, 'Love Island' host Maya Jama told the contestants: "Today, one final couple will be dumped from the villa ending their 'Love Island' journey and that decision isn’t in your hands.

"Your future on 'Love Island' will be decided by some very familiar faces."

Then, a series of former Islanders made their way into the villa, and headed to the firepit.

The group were then asked to choose which couple they wanted to send home and they opted for Joey and Jessy.

Joey subsequently claimed that he was leaving the villa "at a good time".

He explained: "It feels good to be leaving.

"I feel like I had an amazing run in there, went through the full cycle of emotions you get in the villa, and if you have to leave, you might as well go out with a bang … It’s my birthday on Monday so feels like I’m going out at a good time."

Joey - who first found fame on 'The Only Way Is Essex' more than a decade ago - subsequently explained that he "never expected to win the show".

Asked how he'll approach life after leaving the 'Love Island' villa, Joey replied: "Visit my friends and family, maybe apologise to a few for keeping it a secret for them, and then crack on with life, Joey Essex style."