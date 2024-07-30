Joey Essex has "no regrets" about 'Love Island'.

The 'Only Way Is Essex' star and his partner Jessy Potts were dumped from the 'Love Island' villa just hours before the final but Joey - who received criticism for taking part in the show and for his behaviour - insisted he was happy to have participated.

When host Maya Jama asked him during Monday's (29.07.24) final if he would change anything about his time in the villa, Joey insisted he had "no regrets".

Joey, 33. and Jessy, 25, left the villa after being voted off by previous contestants, who all had negative things to say about Joey.

Patsy Field said: "I have picked this couple because I think out of all the couples it’s just my opinion that maybe it’s the least genuine connection and maybe the guy has got a game head on and is thinking more about the game rather than the girl."

Samantha Kenny added: "It is a really hard decision, I haven’t met half of you because I was only here for two weeks. I do think this person in particular has a game plan and he has since day one.

"I do think he has a lot of opinions on everyone else's relationship but as soon as it comes to his own he bites the bullet a bit doesn’t he. Personally, I don’t think that this person deserves to be in the final so I’m picking…"

And, Grace Jackson said: "He has strong opinions and gets involved in things where his opinion is quite irrelevant and she feels the need to constantly back him."

A disappointed Jessy said: "[I] wish Joey didn’t p*** that many people off so they could come back and kick us out."

Joey subsequently claimed that he was leaving the villa "at a good time".

He explained: "It feels good to be leaving.

"I feel like I had an amazing run in there, went through the full cycle of emotions you get in the villa, and if you have to leave, you might as well go out with a bang … It’s my birthday on Monday so feels like I’m going out at a good time."

Joey - who first found fame on 'The Only Way Is Essex' more than a decade ago - later explained that he "never expected to win the show".

Asked how he'll approach life after leaving the 'Love Island' villa, Joey replied: "Visit my friends and family, maybe apologise to a few for keeping it a secret for them, and then crack on with life, Joey Essex style."