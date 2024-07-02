Joey Essex will reportedly appear on the next season of 'Selling Sunset'.

Joey Essex will appear on the next season of Selling Sunset

The 33-year-old star is currently looking for romance on ‘Love Island' but he will make the jump to another reality show appearing in Netflix’s real estate series.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Joey has become a very rich man through property and savvy investments.

“His cousin Chloe Sims is now based in Los Angeles, and Joey was thinking about investing in a pad for himself, which is how the ‘Selling Sunset’ gig came about.

“On the next series viewers will see Joey tour a megabucks property as part of his hunt for a base across the pond.

“It also means he’s added another huge reality show to his list — his first for Netflix — which opens up a whole new world of opportunity.”

While Joey continues his quest for love on the ITV2 show, with the TV personality recently dumping his former flame Grace Jackson, 25, for Jessy Potts, departed contestant Patsy Field revealed he banned others from mentioning ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ in the villa

Speaking to Closer magazine, the 29-year-old office administrator said: “Everyone was quoting ‘TOWIE’. All of the girls were quoting ‘TOWIE'.

"Joey put us on a 'TOWIE' quote ban at one point and said, ‘We’re going to need to drop it now.’”

Patsy insisted the contestants weren’t teasing him about his time on 'TOWIE', and were instead paying homage to Gemma Collins, 43.

She added: “But we couldn’t help it, and we said, ‘We’re not actually quoting ‘TOWIE’, we’re just quoting The GC.’

“She is a living legend, so can you blame us really?”