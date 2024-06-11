Joey Essex's sister Frankie Essex believes their late mother "put him on" 'Love Island'.

Joey Essex's sister Frankie Essex believes their late mother 'put him on' Love Island

The 33-year-old reality star opened up about his mum - who took her own life when he was 10 years old - during the ITV2 dating show, and Frankie has now revealed she thinks their mother pulled some strings beyond the grave to get him onto the programme, because she "would have loved to see him settle down".

During an interview with OK! magazine, she said: "It can be hard talking about someone who has passed away. It’s Men’s Health Week focusing on mental health now, so it was nice for Joey to open up about her.

"I was really proud of him because it’s something you never really get over, you just learn to live with it. You need to keep their memory alive, and Joey is doing that.

"I actually said to one of my friends that I believe our mum put him on the show – she would have loved to see him settle down. I think she would be really proud of us both."

Frankie insisted 'The Only Way Is Essex' alum agreed to do the show because he "genuinely just wants to settle down now".

When asked if her brother was looking for lasting love, she said: "He really is, 100 per cent.

"I think all Islanders are, to be honest, except maybe the odd few who could be playing a game. Joey has done it all before and dated in the public eye, so he genuinely just wants to settle down now.

"I do think he’s at a point where he’s finally ready to settle down and find someone."

Frankie is "so supportive" of her brother's quest to find the love of his life, but admitted she is "keeping an eye" on his on-screen partners, with Joey currently coupled up with Samantha Kenny.

She said: "Every night I can’t help but scroll through social media to see what everyone is saying about him. I’m so supportive of everything Joey does and want him to find love in the villa, but I’m also keeping an eye on who he’s partnered up with to see what people are saying about her."