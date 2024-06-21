Joey Essex "wants to settle down", according to his nan.

TOWIE star Joey Essex entered Love Island as the first-ever celebrity bombshell

The 33-year-old reality star is currently coupled up with Grace Jackson, 25, on 'Love Island' after arriving in the Mallorca villa early on in the series as the first-ever celebrity bombshell and now his grandmother Linda has admitted that he is just hoping to find someone "normal" with his stint on the ITV2 dating show.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she told stand-in host Christine Lampard: "He's looking for a normal person. He's been with many girls. He's had many girlfriends but they never last and he's done everything in his short life, he's met a lot of girlfriends as I say but none of them ever last and I think he does want to settle down."

Meanwhile, Joey's cousin and former 'TOWIE' co-star Chloe Sims, 42, also echoed Linda's comments and believes that if things work out with model Grace, he will "settle down".

She said: "He has said to us a lot recently that he would like to settle down and meet somebody. He's quite a homely person as well, he likes that family feeling so I think if it works with Grace then he would settle down."

Linda would be "happy" to see her grandson stick to a relationship and reflected that things were "easier" in her day when it came to dating because there were no mobile phones.

She said: "It would make me happy, anyway. It wasn't like that in my day. It was easier and although I used to go quite a lot, in the West End, my mum didn't know and my dad didn't know and then it'd be 'Oh, if I go to a party, if I'm not home, don't worry' because there were no phones."