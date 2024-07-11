Karen Hauer has hinted at secret victims of the "Strictly curse".

Karen Hauer believes in the Strictly curse

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional has opened up on the so-called curse, which is said to have seen some celebrities and their pro partners find a spark while working on the BBC's Latin and ballroom show, even if they're already in a relationship.

Asked if it's "real", she cryptically told new! magazine: "I've seen things. I'm not gonna talk about them. It exists. It's there."

However, Karen - who is loved up with boyfriend Simon Davidson - insisted that if someone decides to "go and play", it's their decision, and no different from any other workplace romance.

She added: "Whoever wants to go and play, that's there on them. It's like any other job - it just happens.

"People are like, 'Oh but you guys are so sexy and you're so close up and personal', and I'm like, 'Listen, I've been up close and personal with a lot of people but I don't go there because I respect my job and I respect people.'"

Gorka Marquez - who also appears on 'Strictly' and will be heading on tour with Karen in 2025 - insisted the 'Strictly curse' isn't real.

He argued: "No. That happens everywhere. It could happen everywhere. It's just one of those things."

He pointed out that if someone does get their head turned on the show, they probably weren't "really happy" to begin with.

He added: "To be honest, I always said, if it happens, it's because the people are not really happy. So, it doesn't matter what it is."

The two stars also addressed the departure of Giovanni Pernice, who won't return for the upcoming series amid allegations of "threatening and abusive behaviour" towards his former partners.

Karen said: "We've all been just so busy with our own tours. He's on tour as well. So it's been really tough to kind of even, you know, see one another. But, you know... he'll definitely be missed.

Gorka added: "I don't know anything. I try to stay away from that. 'Strictly' is not on. The only thing I know is, I am back and I'm excited that we start very soon."