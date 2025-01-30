Karren Brady will quit 'The Apprentice' as soon as Lord Alan Sugar leaves.

Karren Brady has outlined her Apprentice exit plan

The 55-year-old businesswoman has been on the show as one of Lord Sugar's key advisors since 2010, but she has "no ambitions to be on TV" if it's not alongside her longtime friend.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I love the fact that Alan still loves the show.

"But I have no ambitions to be on TV and certainly no ambitions to replace him.

"I've always said when Alan leaves, I leave and that's it. There is no show without him as far as as I'm concerned."

Speaking ahead of the new series - which starts on BBC next week - Karren insisted the "only" reason she's still part of the show is because of her pal.

She added: "Look, just to be clear, I only do this show because of Alan. He's been my friend for 20 plus years, probably 30.

"I do it because I like working with him, I love working with Tim [Campbell] and it's a great show to be part of."

The mum-of-two recently revealed the biggest misconception about the show is that viewers believe the boardroom scenes are scripted, but the responses from Lord Sugar are all based on her and Tim's notes

She told the BBC: "There's no script, there's no retakes, there's no autocue.

"Lord Sugar has his notes from us on exactly what's happened, but he delves into why it's happened.

"He wants to know why it's happened and who's going to take responsibility for it, whether that's for the good things or the bad things.

"And for Tim and I, our job is to keep the candidates honest. When they say, “Oh, I didn't agree with that, or I didn't want to do that, or I didn't do that,' we can say we know exactly what happened.

"Our job is to keep them honest, really."

Series 19 of 'The Apprentice' begins on iPlayer and BBC One on Thursday, January 30 from 9pm.