Princess and Junior Andre want to follow in the footsteps of their parents Peter Andre and Katie Price by doing 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' together.

Junior and Princess Andre would love to head Down Under together like their parents did

'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter, 51, married former glamour model Katie, 46, in 2005, after they met on the 2004 series of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!', and their offspring would love to follow in their footsteps.

Princess, 16, who is making waves as a model, would also like to become a host of 'Love Island' in the future.

Speaking in the article that accompanied the siblings' first joint OK! Magazine photoshoot, she said: “I’d love to be a TV presenter. I’d love to host something like Love Island. I wouldn’t want to take part in the show as a contestant, but I’d love to be as good a host as Maya Jama.”

Junior, 18, meanwhile, is busy with his music career.

But he added: “I’ve said before that we’d love to go and do I’m A Celebrity. It’s where our parents met, so it’s why we’re here in the first place."

Princess suggested: “We’d have to do it together but that would be fun. I’d be terrified, but that would be so iconic.”

Peter previously said he would let Princess host 'Love Island' - but not be a contestant.

The singer - who also has Amelia, 10, Theo, six, and newborn daughter Arabella with wife Emily - previously insisted there is "no chance" his eldest daughter can sign up for the reality show unless one day it's "based on priests and nuns" delivering sermons.

And while he's still against the teenager becoming an Islander, the veteran pop star wouldn't have a problem with her taking over as host.

Peter wrote in his new! magazine column: "Princess has said she wants to do it, but I still haven’t changed my mind about that. Presenting it? Yes. A contestant? Not so sure!"

Back in 2019, Princess asked how he'd feel about her featuring on the series, and he revealed: "She said to me 'Would you ever let me go on 'Love Island'', and I said to her 'When they start doing Love Island based on priests and nuns and they're having their sermons on Sundays you can go on 'Love Island' but until then no chance.'

"I don't know why I'm saying that, well I know why I'm saying that, and I don't mean to be strict like that and they get told everything by their friends anyway. So Junior, he's kind of getting to that stage where he wants to hang out and watch things."