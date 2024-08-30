Kaye Adams is unsure if she ever wants to be “judged” again on reality TV.

The ‘Loose Women’ panellist, 61, appeared on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2022, and quickly found herself in a dance-off before she became the first celebrity contestant booted off that year’s series of the show.

Opening up about the impact the series and others like it can have on contestants’ mental health, she told the Daily Mirror: “I just don’t know if I’m desperate to be judged again in that way.

“You could go in the jungle (on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’), you could try your level best, do everything, but you’re voted out first for whatever reason and you just feel like a loser.

“I don’t think I need that in my life.”

‘Strictly’ has recently been mired in scandal, with contestants levelling accusations of bullying against some of its dance pros.

Kaye said even though she found her experience on the series brutal, she was naïve about the process.

She also stressed she had nothing against the show or her pro dance partner Kai Widdrington.

She said about the 29-year-old dancer: “Kai was an absolute gentleman from start to finish. I was so pleased to be paired with him and I couldn’t have asked any more of him.”

Kaye also said she met some “wonderful” people on the ‘Strictly’ set but added it was a “tough” show that required competitors to “emotionally put yourself on the line”.

She added that while some contestants seemed to “sail through” its brutal training and feedback sessions in front of its judges, Kaye confessed she found the experience “destabilising” at times.

Mother-of-two Kaye – who lives in Glasgow with her tennis coach partner Ian and their daughters, Charley, 22, and 17-year-old Bonnie – also joked despite her dance training she is still the “same old klutz” she’s always been in life.