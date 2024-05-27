Laura Whitmore "forgot" about herself after giving birth.

The 39-year-old presenter was back at work filming an episode of 'Celebrity Juice' shortly after welcoming Stevie Ré - who she has with husband Iain Sterling - in March 2021 and admitted that she had put "everything" into being a new mum to the point where she disregarded her own health, such as her pelvic floor.

She told Hello magazine: "I'm a bit of a mad woman. On that first show back, they asked me to get onto a trampoline for a game and I had to admit: 'I don't think I can.' But I also realised I wanted to be able to. We take our pelvic floor for granted when we're in our early 20s and it's only now I realise it's something we need to work on to keep strong.

"I actually had no idea about it until I had a kid. After giving birth, I had one session with a pelvic-floor health specialist and that was it. They sent me on my way.

"I knew that one consultation wasn't enough, but when you're a new mum, everything goes into keeping this child alive and you forget about yourself."

The former 'Love Island' host was cast in the West End play '2:22: A Ghost Story' a year after she gave birth and admitted that while she wanted to take on the challenge, she had to "look after herself" in order to do so.

She said: "A year after I gave birth, I was doing a play in the West End and every night I had to scream and run off stage simultaneously, and it was a challenge.

"I wanted to be able to do these things and knew I needed to look after myself to be able to do so. It's not about weight, it's about how we feel and how strong we are."