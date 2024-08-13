Lauryn Goodman let her 'Celebs Go Dating' co-stars Chris Taylor and Tristan Phipps taste her breast milk.

Lauryn Goodman happily offered up her breast milk for tasting on Celebs Go Dating

The 'Love Island' and 'Made in Chelsea' stars got more than they bargained for during their time filming the E4 reality show with the 33-year-old model.

Chris told OK! Magazine: "Lauryn Goodman was breastfeeding, she offered me the opportunity to taste the breast milk, which I did. And then I also made Tristan do it."

The social media influencer hit the headlines this year when England footballer Kyle Walker confirmed in January he was the father of Lauryn's daughter, whose name is not known, while his wife Annie Kilner was pregnant with their fourth child.

Lauryn - who also has four-year-old son Kairo with Kyle, after they hooked up in 2019 when he was separated from Annie - is said to be excited about looking for love on the 13th series of the E4 show.

A friend close to Lauryn told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Lauryn going on the show is a big step and shows Kyle and what happened with them is very much in the past.

"She is looking forward to the dating aspect.

"That said you can guarantee Kyle's ears will be burning when they film the show as his name will no doubt come up plenty of times.

"Lauren is excited to go on the show and just wants to have some fun, but if she can meet a new man on the TV show or a potential boyfriend that will be a bonus."

Lauryn is expected to be the late arrival in the upcoming 'Celebs Go Dating' series, which is to premiere on August 19.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "She is quite a sensational signing for the show, not least because she now has a huge profile - and she’s one of the country’s best known singletons now.

"Almost every celeb who goes into CGD has some kind of backstory involving their private life, but Lauryn probably has one of the most sensational.

"But she won’t be getting any special treatment from the experts on the show as all the applicants get an equal hand in finding love."

On the show, 'dating agents' Paul Carrick Brunson, Anna Williamson, and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn attempt to help a host of celebrities find love.

Series 13 will also feature 'Coronation Street' star Helen Flanagan, former 'Hollyoaks' actress and singer Jamelia, ex-'Gogglebox' star Stephen Lustig-Webb, and 'Married at First Sight' cast member Ella Morgan.