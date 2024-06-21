Brenda Edwards "hasn't got time" for romance.

The 55-year-old TV star has daughter Tanisha and late son Jamal - who died in 2022 at the age of just 31 - - from a previous relationship but insisted that she is "fine" being single and doesn't need any form of partner in her life.

She told Woman's Own: "No, I'm single and loving it. I don't need a man, or a woman. I'm fine with just me, myself and I. You've got to enjoy your own company. Plus, I'm really busy, so I haven't got the time to date!"

The 'Loose Women' panellist shot to fame when she took part in 'The X Factor' in 2005 and has since carved out a successful career in musical theatre with roles in shows such as 'Hairspray' and 'We Will Rock You' but admitted that she is no longer in touch with the judges who mentored her during the competition.

She said: "They're all busy. Sharon [Osbourne] came to see me star in a couple of shows, like 'We Will Rock You' and 'Chicago', but I'm not really in touch with any of the judges. As far as the acts are concerned, I'm in contact with Chico, Andy Abraham, Fleur East of course, and The Conway Sisters."

However, Brenda would be keen to see the talent show - which was axed in 2018 after 15 series - make a comeback and would even be keen to go back on it.

She said: "I'd love it to return and I'd love to go on it again because during my time there we used backing tracks, but then two years later they introduced live bands. I think any singer would love to sing with a live band."