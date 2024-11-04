Judi Love likes to go travelling alone for the sake of her mental health.

The 44-year-old comedienne - who has a daughter, 19, and a son, 14, from a previous relationship - is fronting 'Judi Love's Culinary Cruise' for ITV and after filming the five-part travel series, admitted that she often takes herself on solo trips so she can resume her normal life having found "inner peace" in her time away.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: "I have on holiday a few times on my own. As a mum, and a single mum, as a woman in society, there's so many things that we navigate through. As a woman working. There's so many things that we navigate through, we're always nurturing. It's really important to find a space for yourself, obviously you're doing it safely. I think it's really nice that you can really be still, get your favourite book. Even if it just means you get to lie in or walk and take a bit of a view.

"My sister came with me and most days she was like 'All the best' and she was off out by herself. I will travel by myself, I will go to the cinema by myself. But definitely the solo trips, I find fantastic.

"It's a real moment to get some inner peace, some self-reflection, time by yourself to come back to whatever it is whether you're a mum at home, which is a full-time job, whether you're like us on TV or doing a nine to five job. I think it's important to find that space."

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant worked in social care before carving out her career in standup comedy and joined 'Loose Women' after producers spotted a viral video of her on Instagram complaining about a roundabout.