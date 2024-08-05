Joey Essex and 'Love Island' star Jessy Potts are already talking children and want a big family.

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts are already looking to the future

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star, 34, has fallen head over heels with the 25-year-old beauty.

Having only been dumped from the ITV2 reality dating show just a week ago, the pair are already talking about their future together.

Joey claims he would love to have eight children, whilst his partner is happy with four.

In their first joint interview with OK! Magazine, Joey said: “We’ve already spoken about kids.

We both want a big family. But we’re having a bit of a tiff at the moment. She wants four, I want eight. Imagine how great that would be?

“Oh, my God, eight!? Joey would make a great dad, though, there’s no doubt about that."

He insisted: And Jessy would be an amazing mum. We’d be such good parents. I’m ready. I’d do it tomorrow. Maybe even tonight!”

Elsewhere, the pair revealed they talked in a secret "code language" after getting told off for "speculating" on the show.

Jessy said: “We got in trouble a lot for speculating as to what was going to happen day to day,” Jessy said. “We’d talk about it a lot and would get told off."

Joey added: “You were the main speculator! And you’d get in trouble all the time for talking to me when you weren’t allowed to. We’d try and look at the producers’ phones to guess the real time. We figured out that there was a pattern between the clocks on our little Pixel phones and theirs, so we’d work out the difference to figure out the real time. Oh, and Jessy would use code language, too.”