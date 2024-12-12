Luke Littler has partnered with Xbox ahead of the PDC World Darts Championship.

Score More with Xbox has teamed up with the 17-year-old professional darts player - known as 'The Nuke' - ahead of the tournament, which returns to London’s iconic Alexandra Palace from 15 December 2024 through to 3 January 2025.

Having burst onto the scene with a second-place finish at last year’s PDC World Darts Championship, Luke returns to the competition as one of the favourites to take the title in 2025.

His 2024 season has yielded an incredible 10 trophy wins so far, including the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts, which have seen Luke join an exclusive list of just five players who have ever won 10 or more titles in a single season.

The partnership will bring Xbox to another sporting arena and engage a whole new audience of sports viewers, as Luke dons the logos of both Xbox and Score More with Xbox on his match shirt throughout the tournament.

The public will have another reason to get behind ‘The Nuke’ this year as his performances will earn community rewards. Every 180 the prodigy scores, nine dart finish, or match he wins at the Championship will result in prizes for fans. Prizes include digital copies of 'EA Sports FC 25', Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships, custom Xbox Series S consoles and controllers, and 'EA Sports FC 25' Points that can be used in-game.

Speaking about the partnership, Littler said: "I'm looking forward to partnering with Xbox and bringing two of my biggest passions together – darts and gaming. I hope I can provide fans with as many rewards as possible through my performances at the PDC World Darts Championship and help them score more with Xbox."

Samuel Bateman, Xbox Gaming Marketing Lead for the UK and Ireland, said: “As a huge Xbox fan, it only made sense for us to team up with Luke and celebrate his love for gaming in a way that felt authentic. We’re wishing him every success in the upcoming PDC World Darts Championship and encourage fans in the UK to keep their eyes on Xbox UK socials to be in with a chance of winning some awesome prizes, all thanks to his extraordinary performances.”

Score More with Xbox is a programme which aims to make Xbox the most rewarding platform for all sports fans in the UK, providing players with a host of opportunities and rewards to celebrate their passion for sports and gaming.

For terms and conditions of how fans can win prizes through Xbox’s partnership with Luke, head to Xbox UK social channels