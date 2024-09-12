Kate Garraway had an "out of body experience" when she made her National Television Awards speech on Wednesday evening (11.09.24).

The 'Good Morning Britain' presenter returned to her day job on the ITV morning show on Thursday (12.09.24) with her NTAs Authored Documentary trophy in hand, after she scooped the prize for her film 'Derek's Story'.

Kate's documentary told the story of her late husband Derek Draper, who had been seriously ill since contracting COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, and passed away in January aged 56.

Speaking on 'GMB', Kate's co-star Susanna Reid said: "Huge congratulations to you Kate, and such a wonderful speech. A total tribute to Derek."

Kate replied: "A total tribute to Derek, it was his story, and to the production company who made it so beautifully for him and for all carers really.

"I'm glad you said it was such a beautiful speech because it was such an out of body experience.

"I came off stage [and said], 'Did I make any sense?!'

"Because it's such a strange moment and the children were lovely, so thank you."

"It's for the carers, it's for the people who are vulnerable who need the care and for the people who do the caring, the brilliant professional carers."

At the NTAs, Kate admitted it was a "bittersweet" award win following Derek's passing.

Speaking to the audience at London's The O2 alongside her and Derek's children, Darcey, 18, and Billy, 15, she said: "I really genuinely did not expect this, goodness me.

"This is a bittersweet one isn’t it? It’s very bitter to be here, with the gorgeous Darcey and Billy. I promised them they didn’t have to say anything. We’re halfway through the first year of firsts really. A first Easter and first birthday, without Derek. It’s so strange to be here for the first Television Awards without him.

"Derek, we’re going to keep the fight on for you."