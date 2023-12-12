The shortlist for this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award has been revealed.

The shortlist for this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award has been revealed with Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps one of the nominees

Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps is currently leading the nominees to win the award after her performance in the Women's World Cup, where England were beaten by Spain 1-0 in the final.

Earps became the bookmakers' favourite to pick up the title after she received further honours, including England Player of the Year and was fifth in the voting for the Ballon d'Or Feminin award this year, which was the highest rank ever for a goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old football player is in contention for the award with horse racing legend and 'I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!' campmate Frankie Dettori, recently retired England cricketer Stuart Broad, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, wheelchair tennis athlete Alfie Hewett and Ryder Cup hero Rory McIlroy.

If Manchester United goalkeeper Mary wins the prestigious accolade, she will follow fellow England star Beth Mead, who was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2022.

After being awarded the title, Beth was left "speechless for once" and thanked her family for their support in letting her follow her football dream.

She said: "I certainly wouldn’t have done this without my dad, my mum and all my family. Most of all this is for women’s sport and for women’s sport heading in the right direction. Let’s keep pushing girls and doing the right things."

Reflecting on winning the award, the Arsenal star admitted she was shocked when her named was called out.

She told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: “I was up for an award I had never dreamed I would be up for, so to win it was indescribable. The names that are on that trophy, I would never have aligned myself with. I didn’t think I deserved to be alongside there, I still don’t."

The vote that will see the public decide on the winner will occur during the ceremony broadcast live on Tuesday December 19, and will be hosted by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott.