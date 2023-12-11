'The Masked Singer' has landed "the best" singers so far for the next season.

The Masked Singer UK is returning later this month

The new series of ITV's wacky panel show will see celebrities disguised as an Air Fryer, Eiffel Tower, Dippy Egg, Bigfoot, Weather, Owl, Rat, Chicken Caeser, Piranha, Bubble Tea, Cricket, and Maypole – and the bar has been raised for the fifth instalment.

Jude Rita Ora said: “The talent is fantastic. The voices on this series are the best I’ve ever heard and the personalities are so amazing.

"It’s one of my favourite things to do, I love the panel, I love having this job and I love doing this show. These guys are like family. And I’ve come back with better detective skills."

Host Joel Dommett - who became a dad this year to baby boy Wilde Cooper-Dommett with wife Hannah Cooper - said: “It’s the best series and definitely my best because my first child arrived this year.

“I’m viewing it all in an entirely different way. That’s what happens when you have children.

“The costumes are the best ever. If they don’t make you smile, well, get out.”

Panellist Jonathan Ross is already guessing who he is behind the mask.

He commented: “My best guess this year is Ryan Reynolds. He’s in Wrexham a lot of the time now.

“Bubble Tea and Air Fryer make the show very modern. Those names weren’t in common conversation two or three years ago, now we’ve got them dancing on prime time ITV1.”

And fellow judge Davina McCall said: “For lots of singers, it’s overcoming a fear. It might be doing something to surprise their kids. It might be just for the hell of it.

“This series Weather is interesting. I’ve been looking through all the celebrity magazines to see who’s around at the moment. I’ve been doing my homework.”

Mo Gilligan added: “It’s good to be back.

“You are always second guessing who might be taking part.

“Is it someone I just spoke to recently? Is it someone I’ve grown up watching and idolising?

“Or is it just someone where I’m just going to be gobsmacked and shocked?”

'The Masked Singer' returns on December 30 at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.