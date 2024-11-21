Maura Higgins can't imagine finding love on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!' continues nightly at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play

The 33-year-old reality star will make her debut as a late arrival on the ITV1 jungle reality show on Thursday (21.11.24) night's episode and was thought to be dating 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant Pete Wicks, 36, but has now insisted that she is single a romance is likely to be off the cards.

She said: "It is quite scary going in later. They have all met and got to know each other. It's never easy being the newbie, but I am not a shy person, so I feel like I will be fine. It will be nice to bring some energy to the camp. I am single at the moment, but honestly no-one is going to fancy me in the jungle. Trust me!"

The former 'Love Island' star - who previously competed on 'Dancing on Ice' following her rise to fame - has jumped at the chance to brave the Australian outback and is looking forward to getting to know hosts Ant and Dec but is "very nervous" about the experience because she is "scared of everything" that the jungle has to offer.

She said: ""This is the only TV show I have ever wanted to do and it's a real pinch me moment.

"I am ready to step outside my comfort zone. I hope I do make myself proud and I am both excited but also very nervous, because I am scared of absolutely everything.

"But I have watched this show for years and it will be nice to get to know Ant and Dec, who I have met on the red carpet before."

