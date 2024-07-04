Dame Maureen Lipman is to go on a break from 'Coronation Street' later this year.

Dame Maureen Lipman is to go on a break from Coronation Street later this year

The 78-year-old actress portrays Evelyn Plummer on the ITV1 soap, but the star is to take a sabbatical and won't return to Weatherfield until 2025.

A 'Corrie' spokesperson told Digital Spy: "Dame Maureen is taking a sabbatical from 'Coronation Street' towards the end of the year.

"We look forward to seeing her back on the cobbles in 2025."

It comes as Maureen has landed the role of Mrs Potty in upcoming pantomime 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Richmond Theatre.

Maureen will appear alongside comedian and magician Pete Firman from December 7th to January 5th.

It's not the first time the actress - who joined 'Corrie' full-time in 2018 - has taken a break from the cobbles.

In January 2021, Maureen took a 'Corrie' sabbatical until she received her coronavirus vaccination.

She said at the time: "Well it has been a time that I can't personally complain about except on behalf of the people who have not been as fortunate.

"I continued in 'Coronation Street' after the first initial lockdown. I went back. I am still officially working on it except that I am taking a bit of sabbatical until I get my vaccination at the moment."

Just a couple of days later, it was revealed Maureen's husband Guido Castro had died aged 84.

She explained: "He got COVID - it wasn't COVID that killed him but it weakened him terribly."

Maureen, who was with her partner when he died, explained that he tested positive just days after receiving his vaccine jab, but she is unsure of when he contracted COVID-19.

She said: "We don't know how he got it or when or if he had it when he got the vaccine.

"I said to Guido, ''It's time to go. You've got to let go''. 'And I think for once in his life he actually did what I told him."