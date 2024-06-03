Maya Jama insists 'Love Island' "really works".

Maya Jama truly believes Love Island can make last relationships

The host of the ITV2 dating show says that despite there being several breakups following the seasons, there have been many success stories with couples going onto to get married, engaged or start a family together.

Maya is quoted by The Sunday Express as saying: “Kai and Sanam recently got engaged and they were the winners of my first ever series [four years ago]. I got to watch their love story blossom and it’s proof that Love Island really works.”

The presenter believes that the scorching sunshine and the relaxing vibe of the South African villa boosts the chance of contestants falling in love.

The 29-year-old beauty continued: “We all experience extra bursts of love when we are in the sun, when we are relaxed and in a nice environment. Everyone is feeling sexy in their bikinis, so I think it’s the perfect formula to find a connection.”

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, and Tommy Fury, also 25, and Olivia, 30, and Alex Bowen, 32, are examples of couples who met on the show and have stayed together and had children.

Maya's claim that 'Love Island' is the real deal comes after Tommy admitted he is “in no rush” to marry Molly-Mae.

The boxer proposed to his influencer partner last summer, months after they welcomed their daughter Bambi into the world in January 2023, but he's adamant the couple aren’t busy planning their wedding.

He told Closer magazine: “We’re not putting pressure on it. We’re enjoying being engaged and enjoying that period of our life, so we’re in no rush.”

He also shut down any speculation about whether they will be having another child, adding: “I don’t know. You can’t plan things like that. It just happens, doesn’t it?”

The couple, who met on ‘Love Island’ five years ago, became engaged in July 2023 when Tommy staged a surprise proposal during a trip to Ibiza and presented his love with a £600,000 ring.

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm On ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV And STV Player, and in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.