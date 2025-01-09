Maya Jama admits 'Love Island' contestants have "got better at not trying to flirt" with her.

The 30-year-old presenter - who joined the iconic ITV dating show in 2023 - admitted while the hunky Islanders do catch her eye, she's grateful they have stopped giving her attention instead of their fellow contestants.

She told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: “They’ve got better at not trying to flirt with me, they don’t do it as much now.

“My jaw drops for them too — sometimes I’m like, ‘You lot look fit’ — but they just cut it out [in the edit]."

The show is returning next week for another 'All Stars' spinoff, and Maya has offered some tips for the people heading into the villa looking for love.

She said: “Don’t be shy to hit on people or get your feelings out there, because you never know what’s going to happen and someone else could come in and steal your partner — so just go for it and don’t hold back.

"No long games, and take action.”

But Maya - who is dating Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias - insisted she focus should be on the Islanders, not her own relationship.

She teased: “This time it’s not about my love life, it’s about theirs — let’s focus on the Islanders.

“Even before Love Island, people were interested in my love life, so I’m used to it.”

Gabby Allen, Curtis Pritchard, Ronnie Vint, Olivia Hawkins, Scott Thomas, Catherine Agbaje, Nas Majeed, Kaz Crossley, Luca Bish, India Reynolds, Marcel Somerville and Elma Pazar are the initial 12 returning Islanders who will head into the South African villa on Monday night.

Asked what the All Stars will add to the villa this series, Maya told reporters: "I think seasoned experience, knowing how 'Love Island' goes, knowing not to waste any time and also perhaps they’ll be a bit older and wiser this time round so hopefully making better decisions - who knows!"

'Love Island: All Stars' returns on Monday 13th January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, and in Ireland on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media Two.