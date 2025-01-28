Mel B was reportedly chased by a 10 foot crocodile on 'Celebrity Bear Hunt'.

Mel B was chased by a crocodile on Celebrity Bear Hunt

The Spice Girls legend - who is taking part in the new Netflix adventure series fronted by Bear Grylls and Holly Willoughby - had a scary encounter with the giant reptile in the Costa Rican jungle, before the beast moved away at the last second.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "All the crew were joking that even this terrifying man-eater knew it might have met its match with Scary, so performed a swift exit.

“But for a while there were some seriously twitchy producers because, unlike shows like 'I’m A Celebrity', the crocs on 'Bear Hunt' don’t have their jaws tied shut.”

The animal has been nickname 'Juvenile Julie' by the team on the show because she's younger than other crocodiles, who can live to be over 100 years old.

Bear said: "There are ‘created elements’ within it, but it is a naturally constrained area that genuinely has a crocodile in it, who we’ve nicknamed ‘Juvenile Julie'.

“I think the crocodile getting so close to Mel B when she was trying to escape was the gnarliest thing that happened during filming.

“We got brilliant footage of the crocodile just lasering into her.”

Meanwhile, interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen reportedly nearly died on the show during a challenge.

He and his co-stars jumped from a boat into a lake, it's said he was trapped underwater for several minutes after getting entangled in a bungee rope before Bear resuscitated him on the shore.

A source recently told MailOnline: "Laurence was very shaken as was everyone. He said that he thought he was a goner.

"It was a very serious situation and at the time, we thought that maybe Netflix wouldn’t show what happened because it was that bad, but now it looks as if it will be in the programme.

"Netflix were very very apologetic about it afterwards."