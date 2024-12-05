Michael Aspel would love to return to television at 91.

Michael Aspel is open to a TV comeback

The TV veteran - known for his roles on the likes of 'Crackerjack' and 'This Is Your Life' - will celebrate his 92nd birthday in January, and despite announcing his retirement from the small screen in 2008 after his departure from 'Antiques Roadshow', he's still keen to do more.

He's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "I still love TV. It's my life.

"I'd be quite happy to do something relevant to my experiences. It would be good to do something like a documentary."

But Michael - who was honoured by the Television and Radio Industries Club earlier this week - insisted he has no plans on landing his own travel show.

He added: "I can do voiceovers. I'm reasonably atriculate, still.

"I don't want to do a show where I'm another celebrity abroad. Forget that!"

The TV legend admitted "it's astonishing" to think about how much he's done in his career, and he loves to still get recognised by fans in public.

He said: "To

get so much affection from people who have known me since they were kids is just overwhelming."

When Michael announced his retirement in 2008, he still hoped that he wouldn't have to give up on his career entirely.

In a tribute documentary on the Remind TV channel earlier this year, he said: "I decided when the 'Antiques Roadshow' gig came to an end that I might as well announce my retirement because a lot of people who have retired then become busier than ever before.

"After that I got quite a few shows... luckily the evacuation story was being celebrated and I was an evacuee so I presented several programmes on that theme.

"I do miss being on television and one of the things I miss is being away for a few days every now and then. Life now is very pleasant but I don't go places like I used to. And I do miss that."