Michaela Coel will write and star in her new BBC drama 'First Day on Earth'.

Michaela Coel is developing a new BBC drama

In her first TV drama since the award-winning series 'I May Destroy You' in 2020, the actress and filmmaker will also executive produce the 10-part series for the BBC, which will begin filming next year.

The show will follow British novelist Henri, played by Michaela, who moves to Ghana for a job and in an attempt to reconnect with her estranged father.

Michaela said in a statement to the BBC: "The process of creating First Day on Earth thus far has been a beautifully intimate experience, and I am excited to embark on the next phase to eventually offer this as another televisual gift for anyone willing to accompany Henri on what will be a wild odyssey!

“I am delighted to be working with VAL, the BBC and HBO again, and to partner with A24; thanks to all of their combined taste, care and expertise, I feel our show is in great hands."

Announcing the series ahead of the Edinburgh TV Festival, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “Michaela is one of those exceptional talents whose work I have long admired.

"'I May Destroy You' is one of the reasons I wanted to join the BBC! In 'First Day on Earth', Michaela has created another unmissable series - truly original, heartfelt, hilarious, poetic storytelling and told in a way that only Michaela can. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The 36-year-old star previously turned down $1 million from Netflix for 'I May Destroy You' because the streaming service wouldn't give her a percentage of the copyright, and she'd advise aspiring filmmakers to follow their instincts in a similar way.

She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “I have this airy-fairy-woo belief that you’ll be OK when you say no to the things that don’t feel right, that don’t align with your sense of integrity. Sometimes it can take years to work out. But if you follow your moral compass then you will get there."