Michaela Strachan hopes ‘Springwatch’ will spark a boom in wildlife conservation

The 58-year-old presenter, who hosts the BBC Two programme alongside Chris Packham, 63, and Iolo Williams, 61, is gearing up for the next series – which begins on Monday (27.05.24) – and has revealed she and her colleagues want to use it to “inspire” viewers to see and care for wildlife.

She told the BBC: “Our aim is to inspire our viewers, inspire them to see wildlife, care about it and then protect it.

“If you don’t know about wildlife, you’re not going to be interested. You’re not going to care about protecting it.

“So I mean, I think that’s what we really want viewers to take home from any series of the Watches that we do.”

The host added she hoped to provide watchers with some “wow moments” about newly-discovered nature facts.

She said: “Every series we learn something fascinating and something that surprises the experts.

“And I love it when we show those things and people go away with a wow moment from something that they would have totally overlooked.

“We want them to go away with wow moments and wow facts about things that they would never know about never had the chance to see.”

Chris agreed, and said he wanted to “delve deeply into the new science” of nature, and emphasised viewers would definitely be getting a look at something “that we’ve not seen before”.

He added: “The thing about ‘Springwatch’, as ever, is it will be a challenge and a surprise.

“Our mission is to bring people new stories from the nest that we follow and the other stories that we bring in and obviously we'll be delving into the new science and the only thing that we can guarantee, or that we can't say what it is, is that we will see something that we've not seen before, as that always happens.

“And we will therefore delve deeply into the new science and we'll come up with new stories for people and you know, I can't tell you what they'll be because who knows what will unfold.”