Michael Strachan's partner hasn't been "very encouraging" about her decision to take part in 'Dancing On Ice'.

The 'Springwatch' presenter - who will compete on the show with professional skate Mark Hanretty - admitted Nick Chevallier thinks she is " really mad" for signing up for the show because he is concerned she will get injured.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “He hasn’t been very encouraging.

“He just said that I’m mad but he doesn’t know the show. He’s South African so he doesn’t know 'Dancing on Ice'. When I showed him all the [skating] accidents on YouTube, he thought I was really mad.”

And Nick won't be in the audience when the programme launches this weekend because he will be staying in Cape Town, South Africa, where the couple are based, for at least the early weeks of the show.

Michaela - who has based herself back in the UK temporarily while training for the skating competition - said: “We haven’t made a plan for Nick yet because he is in South Africa.

“He may come over later on, it depends on how far I get.

"Certainly my mum's coming, my brother's coming, my son's coming, my stepdaughter's coming. So yeah, a lot of people are. And we've made a plan for them to have a party back at home to be able to watch it.”

It seems some of Nick's concerns may have merit because the 58-year-old star is currently covered in bruises, though she insisted her worst injury over the last few months had nothing to do with training.

She said: “I’ve got some good bruises. I actually had an injury before I got on the ice. I sprained my ankle quite badly. In fact, two months before we started I was actually on crutches.

“I was running and I went over on my ankle and sprained it, and I did think ‘oh, it’s all right,’ as I hobbled back down the mountain. My partner’s going, ‘You’re doing 'Dancing On Ice'! This is really not good.’ I thought yeah, that’s not good - injuries before you even hit the ice.”