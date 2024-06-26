Michelle Collins thinks a psychic’s prediction she would meet the love of her life when she was close to 50 came true.

The ‘EastEnders’ actress, 62, married 38-year-old Mike Davidson in August after 10 years together as a couple, and has now told how she was losing hope she would ever find her dream man when they first met.

She said in a cover interview for the August issue of Prima magazine about finally finding love later in life: “I thought it would never happen – I just didn’t think I’d ever get married.

“But Mike and I will have been married for two years in August.

“I was almost 50 when we met. A psychic told me that I would meet the love of my life when I was nearly 50, and it happened.”

Michelle also opened up about making her comeback to ‘EastEnders’ as scheming Cindy Beale, 25 years after her character died off-screen on the BBC soap.

She said about reprising the role – which saw her revealed as Rose Knight, the wife of new Queen Vic landlord George Knight – “It was a big decision to return to ‘EastEnders’ and I wanted to go back with a good storyline.

“People love to hate Cindy. She is unapologetic and behaves in a way you shouldn’t really behave, but you sometimes can’t help that when you follow your heart, not your gut and, let’s face it, how many women do that?

“Now, it feels right being back. I’m comfortable in my skin, more in the moment. I’m still hard on myself, but I’m in a very different place now. And you don’t see many 62-year-old women getting good TV roles. There are probably four women who get all the roles – and that’s not me being grouchy, it’s just a fact.”

Michelle also said she had eased up on herself when it comes to keeping in shape, adding: “I was much more manic about exercise when I was younger. I had a trainer and if I didn’t exercise, I’d go a bit insane.

“Now, I go to the gym for short bursts, like 30-40 minutes.”

