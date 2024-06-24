Millie Court dropping engagement hints

Millie Court has been dropping engagement hints to boyfriend Liam Reardon.

The 'Love Island' couple are happier than ever after a brief split and Millie admitted she has been sharing her engagement ring preferences with Liam, 24, in a bid to encourage him to pop the question.

Millie, 27, told MailOnline: "He's the one in control of proposing and I've gave a little hint and showed him a ring that I would like.

"Not that it means he'll do it any time soon but I thought better he knows now so when he does decide to, in the future, he knows what ring I like.

"He also knows what I would like proposal-wise as well, so where it would be and stuff."

While the couple lived together before their split, they have maintained a long-distance relationship between Essex and Wales since reconciling and Millie believes it has strengthened their bond.

She said: "It's amazing, he lives in Wales now and I'm in Essex so we're doing long distance but it's actually working really well.

"We managed to get that time together where I'll come down to Wales for a week, he'll come down to Essex, and it's almost like it's working because the time that we have apart we can crack on with work and solely focus on that.

"Then when we're together we really look after our relationship and actually spend quality time together."

Millie admitted that they struggled with the pressures of fame after 'Love Island' but believes their relationship is now stronger than ever.

She said: "I think coming off the show as many couples, it is a struggle to sort of navigate this new life as well as navigating a relationship.

"So having that time apart meant that we could really get to terms with this new lifestyle and everything sort of happening with that.

"We always wanted to be together, we knew that, it was just timing that was hard and it's much better this time around."