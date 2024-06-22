Millie Court says Joey Essex "knows what he's doing" on 'Love Island'.

The 27-year-old star won the seventh series of the ITV2 dating programme alongside Liam Reardon in 2021 and praised the reality star for "putting on a good show" in the villa as a result of his experience on a range of reality TV programmes.

Speaking to MailOnline, Millie said: "His [Joey's] was a really good entrance and I think that it was pretty iconic and he's been really iconic. He's obviously been bringing the drama, which is always good.

"And well, it's Joey Essex, he's been in lots of reality TV shows before, so I feel like he knows what he's doing. He's putting on a good show. It's what we all want to see.

"Drama at the end of the day is what keeps people watching Love Island, isn't it. So as long as he keeps bringing that, then he'll stay in."

Millie also suggested that programme bosses deserve credit for making the former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star the show's first celebrity islander.

She said: "I think it was pretty iconic of 'Love Island' to sign him though, everyone was really shocked and wasn't expecting it because in the past it's just been ex-Islanders coming in and I think now obviously 'Love Island' has stepped away from that and just getting celebrities in general to come in, so they've upped their game."

Millie added that she thinks some of this year's islanders have entered with a "game plan" which she considers to be the wrong approach for the show.

She said: "To be honest with you, I think people might have gone in there with a bit of a game plan, and I just think there's no point in doing that.

"I think just be really true to yourself and get the connections and try not to force anything."