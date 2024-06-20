Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury aren't planning to have another baby "anytime soon".

Molly-Mae Hague reveals when she and Tommy Fury want another child

The former 'Love Island' stars welcomed daughter Bambi, who is now 18 months, in January last year, but Molly-Mae has confirmed they are looking to tie the knot before they add to their brood.

When asked by a fan on Instagram if "baby number two" could be on the cards, she replied: "Not anytime soon ... wedding first"

Boxer Tommy popped the question to Molly-Mae last summer, but she has now admitted their nuptials don't look like happening until next year.

Quizzed on whether her wedding will be in 2025, she wrote: "[Crying face emoji] It's looking that way."

Molly-Mae also admitted having their daughter has brought her and Tommy "closer", and she loves parenting with the star.

She said: "I think Bambi has made us closer. Any bickers we have are never actually about her! Parenting together, especially recently has been amazing."

In May, Tommy admitted he is "in no rush" to marry Molly.

He told Closer magazine: “We’re not putting pressure on it. We’re enjoying being engaged and enjoying that period of our life, so we’re in no rush."

He also shut down any speculation about whether they will be having another child, adding: “I don’t know. You can’t plan things like that. It just happens, doesn’t it?”

The couple got engaged in July 2023 when Tommy staged a surprised proposal during a trip to Ibiza, and presented his love with a £600,000 ring.

Molly-Mae later admitted the romantic moment came as a huge surprise as she had no idea Tommy was planning to propose.

She had actually been in a bad mood prior to the big moment.

In a video posted on YouTube, she explained: “This vlog was recorded before everything went down but I couldn't not come on and say hi, say I'm a fiancée!

“It was recorded a couple days before we left for Ibiza, an extremely real day in my life, it's comedy gold some of the comments, [me asking] why are we going to Ibiza? Stressing about packing because it was so last minute.

“I was completely fooled. I thought we were going for something completely different."